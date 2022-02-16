UrduPoint.com

Google Says To Overhaul Ad Tracking System On Android Devices

Daniyal Sohail Published February 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to curtail on the over one billion iPhones in circulation

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to curtail on the over one billion iPhones in circulation.

"Our goal... is to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile," Google said in a statement.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Apple Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass ..

Russia Opens Criminal Case After Discovery of Mass Graves of Civilians in Donbas

6 minutes ago
 Court awarded life imprisonment to two drug dealer ..

Court awarded life imprisonment to two drug dealers

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs 125,750 per tola 16 F ..

Gold prices up by Rs50 to Rs 125,750 per tola 16 Feb 2022

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Mekdad to Discuss Moscow's Assistance to D ..

Lavrov, Mekdad to Discuss Moscow's Assistance to Damascus on Feb 21 - Foreign Mi ..

6 minutes ago
 Accusations Against Russia Over Military Drills Ab ..

Accusations Against Russia Over Military Drills Absurd - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer cou ..

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer courses for Afghan students

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>