Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to curtail on the over one billion iPhones in circulation.

"Our goal... is to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile," Google said in a statement.