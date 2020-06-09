UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Says Will Roll Out COVID-19 Alerts On Affected Public Transit, Available Test Sites

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Google Says Will Roll Out COVID-19 Alerts on Affected Public Transit, Available Test Sites

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Google announced that it will soon roll out novel coronavirus alerts that will help users avoid affected public transit systems and also know in advance if they are eligible to go to a particular testing site.

"Transit alerts are rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US where we have information from local transit agencies, with more coming soon," Google said on Monday. "Starting this week, alerts for medical facilities will be available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the US, and testing center alerts will be available in the US."

Google explained that the transit alerts will help users navigate through public transportation that might be impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures implemented to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"When you look up public transit directions for a trip that is likely to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, we'll show relevant alerts from local transit agencies," Google said.

"These alerts can help you prepare accordingly if government mandates impact transit services or require you to wear a mask on public transportation."

Google noted that the alerts on testing centers will provide information on sites available for testing and if users were eligible to go there.

"Because of COVID-19, it's increasingly important to know how crowded a train station might be at a particular time or whether the bus is running on a limited schedule," Google said. "Having this information before and during your trip is critical for both essential workers who need to safely navigate to work and will become more important for everyone as countries around the world begin to reopen."

The Google announcement came as an increasing number of countries move toward fully reopening their economies from the novel coronavirus-related shutdowns enforced since March. More than 7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 400,000 have died.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Google Australia Israel France Died Argentina Spain Indonesia Brazil United Kingdom Belgium South Korea Philippines Colombia Mexico Netherlands SITE March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

7 minutes ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.