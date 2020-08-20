UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Services Restored For Users Around The World

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:04 PM

Google services restored for users around the world

Popular Google services including Gmail, Docs and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, but were restored after a few hours, the US technology giant said

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Popular Google services including Gmail, Docs and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, but were restored after a few hours, the US technology giant said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company said.

"System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better." Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage, and tracking website DownDetector reported Google services were down in every continent.

"Anyone else having issues with @gmail in Australia?" one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user, in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: "Nearly 16 years in and this is the first time I can remember Gmail being completely down." Google's @Gmail Twitter feed replied to the posts with: "Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment."The G Suite Dashboard tracking outages in Google's services showed it was working on the issue, and had it fully resolved in under six hours.

As well as English, the Gmail Twitter feed replied to people in French, Japanese, Portuguese and German.

Related Topics

World Google Technology Australia Twitter France German Company New York Japan United States Top

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

21 minutes ago

Prime minister directs automation of tax collectio ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles demise of Mir Hasil Bizenj ..

2 minutes ago

SEPA takes steps to retain rise in air quality aft ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Welcomes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Thorou ..

2 minutes ago

Kaspersky Lab Shares Details of Large Hacking Grou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.