Google Services Suffer Outages in Number of Countries - Downdetector Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) internet users in a number of countries have been unable to access services provided by the online giant Google on Monday, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes reported.

According to the Downdetector portal, service interruptions began at approximately 18:17 GMT. The majority of reports were filed by users from the US, Germany and France. A small number of users in the Russian capital of Moscow also reported that they were unable to access Google services.

Approximately 84 percent of users who reported service interruptions said that they were unable to log in to their accounts. A further 15 percent were having issues with using Google's search function.

The outage was not just limited to Google's search engine, as users of the Gmail email service and the Google Drive file storage service also reported service outages.

The bulk of Google's services were restored at 19:46, according to the portal.