Google Slapped With $11,000 Fine For Non-Compliance With Russian Laws - Roskomnadzor

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:34 PM

Google Slapped with $11,000 Fine for Non-Compliance With Russian Laws - Roskomnadzor

Social media giant Google has been slapped with $11,000 fine for non-compliance with the Russian legislation, Russian state telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Social media giant Google has been slapped with $11,000 fine for non-compliance with the Russian legislation, Russian state telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday.

"Monitoring activities have revealed that Google makes selective filtering of search results.

More than a third of links from the single registry of illegal content is stored in the search. A 700,000 rubles ($11,000) fine has been imposed on Google," the statement said.

