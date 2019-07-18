- Home
- Technology
- News
- Google Slapped with $11,000 Fine for Non-Compliance With Russian Laws - Roskomnadzor
Google Slapped With $11,000 Fine For Non-Compliance With Russian Laws - Roskomnadzor
Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:34 PM
Social media giant Google has been slapped with $11,000 fine for non-compliance with the Russian legislation, Russian state telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday
"Monitoring activities have revealed that Google makes selective filtering of search results.
More than a third of links from the single registry of illegal content is stored in the search. A 700,000 rubles ($11,000) fine has been imposed on Google," the statement said.