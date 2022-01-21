UrduPoint.com

Google Spending To Influence US Congress Grew 27% In 2021 - Federal Data

Daniyal Sohail Published January 21, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Google Spending to Influence US Congress Grew 27% in 2021 - Federal Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Google spending on lobbyists to influence politicians in Washington grew by more than 27 percent versus the previous year, newly posted Federal filings revealed.

Google reporting amounts totaled $2.2 million in the fourth quarter, according to forms posted to the US Senate Lobbying Disclosure database on Thursday, bringing the 2021 total to nearly $9.

6 million, a jump of over $2 million from the prior year.

Specific lobbying issues included regulation of online advertising, privacy, data and competition issues, intellectual property enforcement, cybersecurity, and digital services taxes, among others.

Digital companies like Facebook and Google have been repeatedly criticized by users and regulators in the past few years over lack of efforts to properly ensure users' privacy and protect their personal data.

Related Topics

Senate Google Washington Facebook From Million

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

6 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

6 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

7 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

7 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

7 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.