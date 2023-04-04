Close
Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs In London

Daniyal Sohail Published April 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout in London on Tuesday to protest job cuts, a move the US tech giant said was caused by macroeconomic challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout in London on Tuesday to protest job cuts, a move the US tech giant said was caused by macroeconomic challenges.

Google said in January that it would lay off 12,000 people from its workforce in the United States and abroad, citing "a different economic reality" that led it to hire staff during periods of explosive growth over the past two years.

"Our members are clear: Google needs to listen to its own advice of not being evil," Matt Whaley, a regional officer at Unite trade union, said.

Unite accuses Google of "appalling treatment and union busting" of staff facing swingeing redundancies." It says the company has been holding one-on-one consultations with workers, refuses to allow union representatives to be present during the meetings, and has limited paid-for legal assistance to a few handpicked solicitors.

