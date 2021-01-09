UrduPoint.com
Google Suspending US Microblogging And Social Networking Service Parler From Play Store

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:50 AM

Google Suspending US Microblogging and Social Networking Service Parler From Play Store

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Google said it was suspending US microblogging and social networking service Parler's mobile app, used by US President Donald Trump's supporters instead of Twitter, from Play Store, The Verge reported.

"We're aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US.

We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content," the statement shared with the American technology news website says.

"In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app's listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues," it says.

More Stories From Technology

