Google Testing AI Tool Capable of Writing News Articles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Google is testing an artificial intelligence-based tool that can write news articles, but is not intended to replace journalists, as reporting and fact-checking are still necessary, US media reported on Thursday.

Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence-based technology to create news stories and is offering it to various news organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal's owner News Corp, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

The sources were cited as saying that the tool, known within the company as Genesis, can take information, such as details of current events, and generate news content.

Google believes that the tool could serve as a sort of personal assistant for journalists, automatizing several processes to save time.

The company saw it as a responsible technology that would help steer the publishing industry away from the dangers of generative AI.

"In partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, we're in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide A.I.-enabled tools to help their journalists with their work ... Quite simply, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles," Google spokeswoman Jenn Crider was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

She added that Genesis could offer options for headlines and writing styles.

Google, with its search engine, is part of the Alphabet holding company. It also includes Android and YouTube, Google Life Sciences, Calico, Sidewalk Labs, Nest, Google Ventures, Google Capital and Google X.