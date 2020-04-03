UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google To Allocate $6.5Mln To Fight Coronavirus Misinformation - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Google to Allocate $6.5Mln to Fight Coronavirus Misinformation - Statement

Google announced on Thursday that it would allocate $6.5 million to fight misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic around the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Google announced on Thursday that it would allocate $6.5 million to fight misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

"We're providing $6.5 million in funding to fact-checkers and nonprofits fighting misinformation around the world, with an immediate focus on coronavirus," the US tech giant said in a statement.

Google intends to boost its support to initiatives in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Brazil that "amplify experts, share trends, help reduce the spread of harmful false information" and "engage citizens in the fight against misinformation."

The company also seeks to contribute to the creation of "a global data resource for reporters working on COVID-19," the statement said.

Related Topics

World Google France Company Germany Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Gov't continuously urging people to self-isolate: ..

59 seconds ago

Canada trade deficit narrowed in February

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.