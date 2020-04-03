Google to Allocate $6.5Mln to Fight Coronavirus Misinformation - Statement

Google announced on Thursday that it would allocate $6.5 million to fight misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic around the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Google announced on Thursday that it would allocate $6.5 million to fight misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

"We're providing $6.5 million in funding to fact-checkers and nonprofits fighting misinformation around the world, with an immediate focus on coronavirus," the US tech giant said in a statement.

Google intends to boost its support to initiatives in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Brazil that "amplify experts, share trends, help reduce the spread of harmful false information" and "engage citizens in the fight against misinformation."

The company also seeks to contribute to the creation of "a global data resource for reporters working on COVID-19," the statement said.