MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Google does not agree with the Russian court's ruling to lift restrictions on viewing the Beslan film on YouTube and intends to appeal it, stating that video hosting has never restricted user access to videos, but only marked "sensitive" content with appropriate warnings, the company's press service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Tagansky Court of Moscow satisfied the claim of the Moscow Prosecutor's Office against Google LLC to lift restrictions on viewing Alexander Rogatkin's film Beslan on YouTube.

"We do not agree with the decision and plan to appeal it," the company said.

"YouTube has never restricted user rights to access videos. In accordance with YouTube policies, videos that may be sensitive to certain audiences, such as explicitly depicting violent scenes, contain appropriate warnings," it said.

"The viewing of such videos opens after confirmation of the consent for viewing, which the user gives by logging into his account, if he is not logged in at the time of viewing," the company explained.