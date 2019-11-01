UrduPoint.com
Google To Buy Wearables Maker Fitbit For $2.1 Bln

Fri 01st November 2019

Google to buy wearables maker Fitbit for $2.1 bln

Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant an entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant an entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday.

"We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life," Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement by the two firms announcing the deal.

"Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission."

