Google to Extend Voluntary Remote Work Option, Require Vaccination for Office Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Google will extend its voluntary remote work option through mid-October and require its employees returning to work in-person to be vaccinated, CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday.

"First, anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We're rolling this policy out in the US in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months... Second, we are extending our global voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18," Pichai said in an email to Google employees.

The remote work extension is meant to provide flexibility for those employees working in areas where the Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a spike in new cases.

Pichai also said that the company will be allowing parents, caregivers and those in special circumstances to apply for extended leave through the end of the year.

The vaccine mandate for employees will not apply until doses are "widely available" in their area, Pachai said, adding that there will be an exceptions process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons.