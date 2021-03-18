Google to Invest $7Bln in Offices, Data Centers Across US in 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Google plans to invest more than $7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States in 2021, company's CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday.

"We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the US and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the United States this year. This includes investing in communities that are new to Google and expanding in others across 19 states," Pichai said.

Google's plan includes investing over $1 billion in offices in the Bay Area and adding thousands of roles in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago and New York, the statement said.

Pichai also added that besides new offices and jobs, Google will be investing in data center expansions in the US states of Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas.

According to Google's 2020 US Economic Impact Report cited in the statement, Google Search, Google Play, YouTube and Google advertising tools provided $426 billion of economic activity to more than 2 million businesses, nonprofits, creators and developers in the United States in 2020.