Google To Invest Around $1.2Bln In German Digital Infrastructure

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Google has signed an agreement with French multinational utility company Engie and will invest about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in digital infrastructure and clean energy in Germany by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Google has signed an agreement with French multinational utility company Engie and will invest about 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) in digital infrastructure and clean energy in Germany by 2030.

"As part of our broader announcement that, between now (2021) and 2030, Google will be investing approximately 1 billion euros in digital infrastructure and clean energy in Germany, Google has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement in Europe to purchase the clean energy that will help ensure that our operations in Germany will operate at nearly 80% carbon-free energy on an hourly basis beginning in 2022," the US technology company said in a statement.

The agreement is also meant to determine ways for other European companies to decarbonize electricity use and support the continent's green recovery.

Engie, in its turn, will work out a carbon-free energy portfolio on Google's behalf.

"Jointly with ENGIE, Google will purchase electricity from 23 renewable energy projects in five German states. Some will be newly-built from scratch. Others (such as existing onshore wind projects that will no longer receive national subsidy support) will see their life extended," the statement read.

In addition, Google is planning to switch to carbon-free energy 24/7 at all our campuses and data centers worldwide by 2030.

