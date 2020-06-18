UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Google to Provide $175Mln to Support Black-Owned Businesses, Startups - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Google said in a statement that it will provide $175 million in support of African American-owned businesses, startups and jobs seekers.

"Google will invest $175 million toward economic opportunity for Black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers," the statement said on Wednesday.

The company said in the statement that its experts will assist startups address technical challenges, such as machine learning and developing mobile apps.

Company founders will be able to participate in workshops to learn about fundraising, hiring and sales, the statement said.

Moreover, Google said it will create a $5 million fund for African American startup founders, which will provide cash awards of up to $100,000 to help startups impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.

