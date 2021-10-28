UrduPoint.com

Google To Remove Images Of Minors From Search Results Upon Request

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Google to Remove Images of Minors From Search Results Upon Request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US technology giant Google on Wednesday announced it will start removing images of minors from the system's search results if they or their parents should make such request.

"Google removes images of anyone below the age of 18 from search results at the request of the individual under 18 or their parent or guardian, with the exception of cases of compelling public interest or newsworthiness," a statement of the tech giant said.

Google notes that if removed, images will not appear in the pictures section of the search engine, but they will not be deleted from the websites that host them.

According to the company, the innovation will allow young people to better control their internet footprint.

