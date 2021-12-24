Google is reviewing a decision of a Moscow court to impose the $98million fine on the company and will determine its next steps later, Google's press office told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Google is reviewing a decision of a Moscow court to impose the $98million fine on the company and will determine its next steps later, Google's press office told Sputnik on Friday.

"We will study the court's decision and then determine our next steps," the press office said.