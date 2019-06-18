UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Users Worldwide Report Issues With Company's Services - Consumer Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:14 PM

Google Users Worldwide Report Issues With Company's Services - Consumer Watchdog

Worldwide users of US Internet giant Google's services experienced technical issues with the company's search engine and personal accounts on Tuesday, the US Downdetector website, which monitors outages throughout global Internet platforms, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Worldwide users of US internet giant Google's services experienced technical issues with the company's search engine and personal accounts on Tuesday, the US Downdetector website, which monitors outages throughout global Internet platforms, said.

According to the service, the services outages occurred at 14:00 GMT and were experienced by Google users in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Russia and several European countries.

Downdetector also noted that about 90 percent of Google users had reported complications with signing into their personal Google accounts, while 10 percent of users reported issues with the search engine.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Company Brazil Japan United States

Recent Stories

European Airline Group Plans to Buy 200 Boeing 737 ..

46 seconds ago

UN Rights Office Calls for Independent Probe Into ..

47 seconds ago

Weak Tsunamis Registered in Japan After 6.8 Magnit ..

49 seconds ago

Up Pompeii! Paris men's fashion goes Roman back in ..

53 seconds ago

UN Security Council to Address Upsurge of Violence ..

19 minutes ago

US announces $250 million in military aid to Ukrai ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.