MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Worldwide users of US internet giant Google 's services experienced technical issues with the company 's search engine and personal accounts on Tuesday, the US Downdetector website, which monitors outages throughout global Internet platforms, said.

According to the service, the services outages occurred at 14:00 GMT and were experienced by Google users in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Russia and several European countries.

Downdetector also noted that about 90 percent of Google users had reported complications with signing into their personal Google accounts, while 10 percent of users reported issues with the search engine.