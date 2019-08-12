MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Google users worldwide are experiencing issues with the search engine and log-in, according to US Downdetector, a website that monitors outages throughout global internet platforms.

"Google is having issues since 5:37 PM EDT [21:37 GMT]," Downdetector wrote on Twitter.

The complaints mainly come from the United States, Russia, the Netherlands and Latin America. Eighty-one percent of users report issues with the search engine, with 18 percent complaining about log-in problems.