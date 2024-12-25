Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

(@Abdulla99267510)

News of Google Wallet creates wave of excitement, although Google has to confirm it yet

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Google Wallet, a digital payment system, is likely to reach Pakistan soon.

The latest reports said that the Google digital wallet service would be launched shortly as a leaked notice from the developers revealed the development.

“Pakistan is among several countries where the Google digital wallet service will be launched shortly,” read the notice.

Google, however, has yet to confirm an official launch date but the news has created a wave of excitement among potential Pakistani users of Google Wallet.

In addition to Pakistan, Google Wallet services are also expected to launch soon in El Salvador, Egypt, Venezuela, Bermuda and Cambodia.

Google Wallet was previously known as Google Pay, which is a digital wallet and payment system that allows for fast and more secure transactions.

In Google Wallet, the users can store bank cards, boarding passes, tickets, and other digital passes, similar to a wallet. The app uses encryption and device security features to ensure the protection of personal data.

Google Wallet is a reliable option for those looking to adopt mobile payments instead of physical cards.