Google, YouTube Failed To Remove Over 5,200 Banned Materials Since 2015 - Russian Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 20 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:57 PM

Global platforms Google and YouTube failed to remove more than 5,200 pieces of banned in Russia content since 2015, according to the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Global platforms Google and YouTube failed to remove more than 5,200 pieces of banned in Russia content since 2015, according to the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

"Since 2015, more than 5,200 prohibited materials have not been removed. On average, it took 82 days to comply with the requirements to remove prohibited information ... Google does not remove up to 30% of malicious content from search results," Roskomnadzor's website says.

The watchdog also detected 29 instances of censorship of Russian media and information resources. Access was restricted to Alexander Rogatkin's documentary "Beslan," documentaries "Rzhev. 500 days on fire" and "Crimea. The Way Home," an interview with Russian virologist Dmitry Lvov on COVID-19 issues, videos with Russian national anthem and others.

Furthermore, the services failed to localize processing of personal data.

Roskomnadzor said it has filed eight protocols concerning these violations. As of date, the courts have reviewed three of them and imposed 6 million rubles ($84,000) in fines for failure to remove banned content. Another five lawsuits, worth 9.2 million rubles, were filed since 2018 for insufficient filtering of search results.

In turn, Facebook and Instagram also failed to remove over 3,700 illegal materials from their platforms since 2015. Additionally, some 26 cases of censorship of Russian media were registered. The court considered all 13 protocols on these violations, imposing a total fine of 43 million rubles for hosting banned content and 4 million rubles for failing to localize data processing.

