Google, YouTube Pledge to Protect Child Users' Data From Commercial Use - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Google and its video subsidiary YouTube announced in a press release on Wednesday that they would undertake major changes to how data from child users is handled by the social media platform, including ending use for commercial advantage.

"Starting in about four months, we will treat data from anyone watching children's content on YouTube as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user," the release said. "This means that we will limit data collection and use on videos made for kids only to what is needed to support the operation of the service."

The new policy disclosed by Google and YouTube followed a record $170 million settlement announced earlier by the Federal Trade Commission and the State of New York to settle allegations that the platform collected data from children without parents' consent, in violation of a US child privacy law.

The settlement requires that child-directed websites and videos obtain parental consent prior to harvesting personal information.

The release said YouTube will stop allowing personalized advertisements on content targeting children, require creators to identify child-friendly content and deploy artificial intelligence to police the new policy by identifying videos that emphasize childhood themes such as characters, toys and games.

The four-month window before the new policy takes place will give creators of children content time to adjust, the release said.

YouTube will also stop allowing comments and notifications on videos made for kids, the release added.