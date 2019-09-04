UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google, YouTube Pledge To Protect Child Users' Data From Commercial Use - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Google, YouTube Pledge to Protect Child Users' Data From Commercial Use - Statement

Google and its video subsidiary YouTube announced in a press release on Wednesday that they would undertake major changes to how data from child users is handled by the social media platform, including ending use for commercial advantage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Google and its video subsidiary YouTube announced in a press release on Wednesday that they would undertake major changes to how data from child users is handled by the social media platform, including ending use for commercial advantage.

"Starting in about four months, we will treat data from anyone watching children's content on YouTube as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user," the release said. "This means that we will limit data collection and use on videos made for kids only to what is needed to support the operation of the service."

The new policy disclosed by Google and YouTube followed a record $170 million settlement announced earlier by the Federal Trade Commission and the State of New York to settle allegations that the platform collected data from children without parents' consent, in violation of a US child privacy law.

The settlement requires that child-directed websites and videos obtain parental consent prior to harvesting personal information.

The release said YouTube will stop allowing personalized advertisements on content targeting children, require creators to identify child-friendly content and deploy artificial intelligence to police the new policy by identifying videos that emphasize childhood themes such as characters, toys and games.

The four-month window before the new policy takes place will give creators of children content time to adjust, the release said.

YouTube will also stop allowing comments and notifications on videos made for kids, the release added.

Related Topics

Police Google Social Media New York YouTube From Million

Recent Stories

Economic activities witness sharp boom owing to pr ..

2 minutes ago

Finland's Non-Discrimination Ombudswoman Defends B ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Wants Full EU Membership, Not Just 'Special S ..

2 minutes ago

UN Asks Libyan Officials to Cooperate on Benghazi ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

21 minutes ago

Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leav ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.