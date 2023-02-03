UrduPoint.com

Google's Jigsaw Lays Off At Least One Third Of Workforce - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Google's Jigsaw Lays Off At Least One Third of Workforce - Reports

Google's Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, Forbes reported on Friday, citing three employees affected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Google's Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, Forbes reported on Friday, citing three employees affected.

The employees said that at least 20 of the staff out of 50 had been laid off in one swoop without any explanation.

They suspected that Google is phasing out the company because it is not focused on generating profits.

Jigsaw was founded in 2010 as Google Ideas.

Related Topics

Google Company Forbes

Recent Stories

UAE, Algeria explore cooperation in defence indust ..

UAE, Algeria explore cooperation in defence industries

4 minutes ago
 Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

19 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

19 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

19 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) gives opportunity to g ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) gives opportunity to governor for filing reply to PT ..

2 minutes ago
 Ford team up with Red Bull for return to Formula O ..

Ford team up with Red Bull for return to Formula One in 2026

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.