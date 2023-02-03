Google's Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, Forbes reported on Friday, citing three employees affected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Google's Jigsaw, a company which creates tools to counter online hate speech, disinformation, and surveillance, has laid off at least a third of its workforce, Forbes reported on Friday, citing three employees affected.

The employees said that at least 20 of the staff out of 50 had been laid off in one swoop without any explanation.

They suspected that Google is phasing out the company because it is not focused on generating profits.

Jigsaw was founded in 2010 as Google Ideas.