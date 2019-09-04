UrduPoint.com
Google's YouTube To Pay $170Mln For Allegedly Violating Child Privacy - Trade Commission

Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Google's YouTube to Pay $170Mln for Allegedly Violating Child Privacy - Trade Commission

Google's video platform YouTube will pay $170 million to settle allegations that it violated child privacy law by illegally collection information from children without their parents' consent, the Federal Trade Commission said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Google's video platform YouTube will pay $170 million to settle allegations that it violated child privacy law by illegally collection information from children without their parents' consent, the Federal Trade Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Google LLC and its subsidiary YouTube, LLC will pay a record $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that the YouTube video sharing service illegally collected personal information from children without their parents' consent," the release said.

