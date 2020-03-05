Government endeavoring to promote freelancing through IT: Secretary

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday said Pakistan was at fourth position in freelancing in the world and hopefully it would acquire number three in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday said Pakistan was at fourth position in freelancing in the world and hopefully it would acquire number three in this regard.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT in a statement said the government was endeavoring to promote freelancing through IT and National Freelance Training Program costing Rs. 367.2 million has been approved in this regard in Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting.

He said Punjab IT Board would work on this program and it would jointly work with universities for arranging trainings for freelancers across the country. Local trainers would be hired for this purpose that will result in promotion of freelancing, he added.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said National Freelance Training Program is of three years and it was the first program at national level in Pakistan.

He said more home job and income avenues would open through freelancing.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT said that Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) had been directed to encourage freelancers and hold forums for them.

As per directions of the prime minister, he said the State Bank of Pakistan had allowed for opening the accounts for freelancers and it had increased freelancers' remittances limit up to $25000.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said these steps for promoting freelancing would prove a milestone for the youth of our country and would create positive results for country's economy.