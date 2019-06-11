Govt. allocates Rs 7341.617 mln for IT &Telecom Sector

The government has allocated Rs 7341.617 million for 29 ongoing and news development schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs 7341.617 million for 29 ongoing and news development schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the annual PSDP released here on Tuesday, the government had allocated Rs 1466.655 million for 10 ongoing and Rs 5864.962 million for 19 new development schemes.

According to the document, for ongoing schemes a sum of Rs 600 million for expansion, upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along KKG, Rs 474 million replacement of GSM network of AJK, Rs 100 for establishing technology parks development project (TDP) at Islamabad respectively.

While new schemes, Rs 1000 million had been earmarked for establishing of special Technology Zones all over Pakistan, Rs 1000 million for blended virtual education for knowledge economy, Rs 435 million for expansion of broadband services through MSAN technology and up-gradation of IT core and access network in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and Rs 200 for expansion of cellular service in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

A sum of Rs 198 million had been allocated construction of Cross Border CFC network (Khunjrab-Gwadr-Karachi along SPEC routes, Rs 700 for technology Marketing Export program and Rs. 400 million for establishment of digital complex at Peshawar and Rs 247.430 for establishment of SINO-Pak center for Artificial Intelligences under new schemes.