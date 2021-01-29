UrduPoint.com
Govt. Taking Steps For IT Industry Growth: MD PSEB

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Osman Nasir Friday said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure long term IT industry growth trajectory and to facilitate IT industry exports which are already tax exempt

In a statement, he said, that Pakistan's IT industry has reached important milestone in its journey. "Measures are being undertaken to develop IT industry eco system in secondary and tertiary cities of Pakistan" he added.

In this context, PSEB registration fee for IT and ITeS companies, including call centers and IT startups, that are based in the underserved areas, has been waived off for one year and would include all areas other than Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Karachi.

This is expected to expand Pakistan's IT Industry eco system and therefore create a vibrant tech culture across Pakistan, he said.

He said Software Technology Parks are being prioritized by the present government to achieve this objective. A Software Technology Park was inaugurated in Gilgit recently which is fully occupied by IT companies.

