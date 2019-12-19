Govt to promote innovations, information technology: Secretary IT

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday said the government was working to promote innovations, information technology in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday said the government was working to promote innovations, information technology in the country.

He was addressing as chief guest at the closing ceremony of International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology-FIT 2019 organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

The conference accepted 67 out of 269 submitted research papers, which were presented in 27 sessions along with several invited talks from world-renowned scholars, researchers experts and leaders in the industry focused on AI, Water Informatics and Efficient Energy Systems among other.

FIT also features a PhD symposium where PhD students share their ongoing research projects and work in progress for feedback.

Panel discussion on National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy was held on final day focusing the scope of AI in economic development of the country.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI in his closing remarks, thanked the researchers from all over the world who shared their research with participants.

He also acknowledged the organizers for successfully hosting the international event.