Govt to take steps for uplift of youth: Maqbool Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed for uplift of youth. He said as many as 389,071 students have benefited from various projects, workshops, trainings and start-ups under the Ministry of IT during the period from 2018 to September 2019 . "Youth are our asset and every possible step will be taken for their uplift", the Minister said in a statement.

He said that youth of country have great talent and the Ministry is fully focusing on the development of youth. He said that Ministry is endeavoring to equip youth with IT and digital skills to increase their employment potential. He said that adoption of technology is vital for the uplift and prosperous future of our youth.

The number of students trained in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal project of Universal Service Fund (USF) is 10,000 during this period. Under another program of USF, ICT facilities were provided in Federal Directorate of education (FDE) schools and colleges and about 100,000 students have been imparted training since August 2018.

Under Digiskills.pk program of Ignite, 215,527 students were enrolled and given online training during last one year. Under Final Year Project Fund (2018 and 2019) of Ignite, since August, 2018, over 3700 students of different educational institutions have been provided fund to complete their projects.

About 1,023 start-up members contributed for development of start-up ecosystem with the support of Ministry of IT through Ignite and 10,481 jobs were created through National Incubation Centers (NICs) at Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta. About 410 students benefited from multiple conferences/seminars and workshops organized by Virtual University and 54 students from different institutions were provided trainings, internships and research facilities at VU from August last year to September this year.

Nine students of Virtual University were awarded Seed Money by Student Start-up business Center.