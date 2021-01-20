UrduPoint.com
Greece Introduces COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates - Prime Minister's Office

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Greece has started issuing digital vaccination certificates to all nationals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Greek prime minister's press service said, adding that the pilot certificate was presented by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday evening at the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Citizens will be able to get their 'vaccination passports' either through the official public services internet portal or through Citizen Service Centers. The certificate contains all the necessary information to identify the individual. It has three levels of protection ” QR code, unique code and digital stamp.

"Today we begin the issuance of digital vaccination certificates. This is another Greek innovation. It will be automatically registered in the account of each citizen ... This is also a precautionary measure, as it is the only possible way to confirm legal vaccination," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister added that the European Union had warmly welcomed his proposal to introduce an EU-wide vaccination certificate.

"This is not a restriction, on the contrary, it will help us get rid of the restrictions that COVID places on the travel of European citizens. This is especially true for our tourism and the prospects for our economy, especially considering the summer season. And today I saw that IATA [International Air Transport Association] had also agreed to this initiative, as it understands how much easier life will become for travelers if we manage to obtain a unified vaccination certificate," Mitsotakis said.

The minister added that he would raise this issue at the EU online summit on Thursday.

Greece has so far vaccinated 92,401 people. More than 11,000 vaccinations were given to citizens over 85, and about 6,000 shots were administered in nursing homes.

