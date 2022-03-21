Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberattack

Hellenic Post (ELTA) said on Monday that its commercial information systems were temporary suspended due to a cyberattack

"For reasons of prevention and safety and until all the relevant processes are completed, it was decided to isolate the company's entire data centre," ELTA said in a statement, cited by Greek City Times.

The cyberattack took place in ELTA's information systems through malware, however, the spread of the attack was contained after prompt reaction and actions of the competent officials, while further attacks have been prevented, according to the postal service.

In addition, ELTA apologized to their customers for the temporary inconvenience.