Groundbreaking held for e-Khidmat Markaz Chakwal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) Punjab Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that eKhidmat centre, the key initiative of Punjab government, had served over three million citizens so far. “Through e-Khidmat markaz, more than 120 services were being offered at said centres across Punjab.” He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held for the establishment of e-Khidmat markaz at Chakwal, said a statement issued on Friday.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairperson Azfar Manzoor, Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Bilal Hashim, e-Governance Director General Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Citizen Facilitation & Service Centre Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The provincial IT minister further said, “With the establishment of the centre in Chakwal, citizens will be able to avail services under one roof.” He elaborated that this was the first e-Khidmat centre which was being established at district level.