UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Groundbreaking Held For E-Khidmat Markaz Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Groundbreaking held for e-Khidmat Markaz Chakwal

Punjab Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that eKhidmat centre, the key initiative of Punjab government, had served over three million citizens so far

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) Punjab Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that eKhidmat centre, the key initiative of Punjab government, had served over three million citizens so far. “Through e-Khidmat markaz, more than 120 services were being offered at said centres across Punjab.” He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held for the establishment of e-Khidmat markaz at Chakwal, said a statement issued on Friday.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairperson Azfar Manzoor, Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Bilal Hashim, e-Governance Director General Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Citizen Facilitation & Service Centre Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The provincial IT minister further said, “With the establishment of the centre in Chakwal, citizens will be able to avail services under one roof.” He elaborated that this was the first e-Khidmat centre which was being established at district level.

Related Topics

Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Chakwal Million

Recent Stories

Philippines Detects New, Unique COVID-19 Variant - ..

40 minutes ago

Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale po ..

40 minutes ago

CCRI to modernize its research programme to improv ..

40 minutes ago

NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawa ..

58 minutes ago

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

1 hour ago

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afri ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.