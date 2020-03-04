UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guangdong Targets To Build 60,000 5G Base Stations In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

Guangdong targets to build 60,000 5G base stations in 2020

South China's Guangdong Province will build 60,000 5G base stations in 2020, with 50,000 to be completed in the first three quarters

GUANGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :South China's Guangdong Province will build 60,000 5G base stations in 2020, with 50,000 to be completed in the first three quarters.

Villages and towns of all nine cities in the Pearl River Delta region, as well as counties in the northern, western and eastern parts of the province, will have 5G network coverage for more than 90 percent of the population by year-end, the Guangdong Communications Administration said Tuesday.

The province saw its business volume of telecommunications exceed 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 172.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, up 55.7 percent year on year, accounting for about 12 percent of China's total.

Guangdong had 36,988 5G base stations in operation at the end of last year.

Related Topics

Business China 5G 2019 2020 All Billion

Recent Stories

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn visible before dawn througho ..

6 minutes ago

Over 20 Afghan Soldiers, Police Officers Killed in ..

6 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils 9.8 bln USD extra budget to boost ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Australia jumps to 41

8 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Jalila Haider wins International Wome ..

44 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds to 4698 emergency calls in Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.