UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guiana Space Center Plans 1st Launch On June 19 After COVID-19 Closure - Satellite Company

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Guiana Space Center Plans 1st Launch on June 19 After COVID-19 Closure - Satellite Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The first launch at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, since its closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak will take place on June 19, Argentina's Satellogic, a firm that will have a satellite on board the flight, said on Tuesday.

Satellogic is set to launch Hypatia, the latest in a series of Earth observation satellites produced by the firm.

"Hypatia has a new confirmed launch date! As operations activities have resumed at the Guiana Space Center, the Vega mission has been rescheduled for June 19, 2020 at 01:51:10 am UTC [01:51:10 GMT]," Satellogic wrote on Twitter.

The launch will take place on board one of Europe's Vega rockets and will be the first flight involving the new Small Satellites Mission Service dispenser, which will allow dozens of satellites to be launched at the same time.

According to Arianespace, the June 19 flight will have 53 small satellites on board.

On Monday, the head of Arianespace's missions and customers department Thierry Wilmart said that high hygiene standards are being maintained in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Guiana Space Center on March 16 suspended all planned launches as the coronavirus disease began to spread across the globe.

On May 18, a source in the space industry told Sputnik that one of the three planned launches of Russia's Soyuz-ST rockets from the center has been postponed until 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Twitter Kourou Same Argentina March May June 2020 All From Industry Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

46 minutes ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

56 minutes ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

49 minutes ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.