Guiana Space Center to Launch 4 Soyuz Rockets in 2020 - Arianespace Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Four Russian Soyuz ST carrier rockets will be launched from the Guiana Space Center in 2020, France-based Arianespace space transportation company announced on Tuesday.

The launches will deliver to Earth's orbit the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye 2 satellite, as well as CSO 2 satellite for French National Centre for Space Studies, and elements of the satellite constellation for UK's OneWeb communications company, according to Arianespace's statement.

The company also mentioned conducting at least eight launches from the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports for OneWeb.

Since 2011, there have been 23 Soyuz launches from the Guiana Space Center.