UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guiana Space Center To Launch 4 Soyuz Rockets In 2020 - Arianespace Company

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:18 AM

Guiana Space Center to Launch 4 Soyuz Rockets in 2020 - Arianespace Company

Four Russian Soyuz ST carrier rockets will be launched from the Guiana Space Center in 2020, France-based Arianespace space transportation company announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Four Russian Soyuz ST carrier rockets will be launched from the Guiana Space Center in 2020, France-based Arianespace space transportation company announced on Tuesday.

The launches will deliver to Earth's orbit the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye 2 satellite, as well as CSO 2 satellite for French National Centre for Space Studies, and elements of the satellite constellation for UK's OneWeb communications company, according to Arianespace's statement.

The company also mentioned conducting at least eight launches from the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports for OneWeb.

Since 2011, there have been 23 Soyuz launches from the Guiana Space Center.

Related Topics

Russia Company United Kingdom United Arab Emirates 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

4 minutes ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

1 hour ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

19 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

20 minutes ago

Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rif ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.