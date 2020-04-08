UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf States Urged To Unblock Internet Calls In Response To Pandemic

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:46 PM

Gulf states urged to unblock internet calls in response to pandemic

Human rights groups urged three Gulf Arab states Wednesday to lift bans on free internet calls to help their large migrant workforces stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Human rights groups urged three Gulf Arab states Wednesday to lift bans on free internet calls to help their large migrant workforces stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have long blocked many voice and video calling apps on the grounds of protecting the commercial interests of state-owned telecoms utilities.

"This has caused serious problems for the people living in those countries, especially the majority of migrant workers and foreign national residents who need to connect and communicate with their families and communities overseas," the rights groups said.

A majority of the estimated 17 million people living in the three Gulf states are expatriates, most of them low-paid workers from Asia.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE and Oman have relaxed restrictions on some calling apps but on a temporary basis.

They have unblocked apps that allow for distance learning such as Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, and Zoom.

Microsoft Teams and Zoom are also available in Qatar.

State-owned telecom firms in the UAE have also introduced a new app, UAE Voice, that allows for free video and audio calls.

But popular apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and FaceTime remain blocked despite persistent calls for a change of policy to face the pandemic, Human Rights Watch and 28 other civil society groups said in a joint statement.

"Denying the Gulf population access to these platforms puts people at serious risk, as this cuts them off from their communities abroad and the resources they need in times of such crisis," they said.

Despite its ambition to become a major technological power, the UAE has harsh cybercrime laws and maintains what civil society groups call a high level of online restrictions and surveillance.

In December, the New York Times accused the UAE intelligence services of using popular new app ToTok to spy on users.

Related Topics

Internet Google Business Civil Society UAE Oman Qatar New York United Arab Emirates December From WhatsApp Asia Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO, Ericsson, and MediaTek realize VoNR voice an ..

19 minutes ago

Stayhome Gulf influencers take the glamour factor ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as traders fret over vir ..

2 minutes ago

Poland's Presidential Election Amid Pandemic May F ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Libya Rises to 21 - Ce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.