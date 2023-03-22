UrduPoint.com

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 22, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport came under a hacker attack in the morning, with the allegedly pro-Russian NoName57 hacker group claiming responsibility, Italian news agency Agi reported Wednesday.

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport came under a hacker attack in the morning, with the allegedly pro-Russian NoName57 hacker group claiming responsibility, Italian news agency Agi reported Wednesday.

Apart from the ministry, the website of Rome city transportation service Atac also came under a DDoS-attack, the report said. Both sites are currently unreachable, although ticket machines still function and the internal services never stopped working, Atac said, according to the newspaper.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by an anonymous hacker group, NoName057, believed by the Italian authorities to be "pro-Russian.

"

"20 Ukrainian soldiers are trained in Italy," NoName057 said, leading the media to believe it was a possible reason behind the attack.

Italian government bodies previously came under a massive DDoS-attack in the end of February. Then, websites of the country's foreign and defense ministries, the Tim telecom operator and BPER bank were attacked. The attack came in the wake of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Kiev.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Visit Bank Rome Kiev Italy February Media From Government

Recent Stories

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

14 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

11 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

11 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease ..

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

11 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.