Hackers Attack Italian Transport Services - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport came under a hacker attack in the morning, with the allegedly pro-Russian NoName57 hacker group claiming responsibility, Italian news agency Agi reported Wednesday.

Apart from the ministry, the website of Rome city transportation service Atac also came under a DDoS-attack, the report said. Both sites are currently unreachable, although ticket machines still function and the internal services never stopped working, Atac said, according to the newspaper.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by an anonymous hacker group, NoName057, believed by the Italian authorities to be "pro-Russian.

"20 Ukrainian soldiers are trained in Italy," NoName057 said, leading the media to believe it was a possible reason behind the attack.

Italian government bodies previously came under a massive DDoS-attack in the end of February. Then, websites of the country's foreign and defense ministries, the Tim telecom operator and BPER bank were attacked. The attack came in the wake of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Kiev.