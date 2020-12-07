UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hacking Attacks To Grow More Complex, Threaten More Technologies - IT Specialist

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:05 PM

Hacking Attacks to Grow More Complex, Threaten More Technologies - IT Specialist

Hacking attacks will grow in sophistication and more and more technologies will come under threat, Eugene Kaspersky, the head of IT security company Kaspersky Lab, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Hacking attacks will grow in sophistication and more and more technologies will come under threat, Eugene Kaspersky, the head of IT security company Kaspersky Lab, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Attacks will grow more complex, more and more technologies will come under attack, but which one and in what order - this does not depend on us," Kaspersky said.

Kaspersky also outlined several other trends, such as cybercrimes becoming more widespread, the emergence of highly professional "cybergangs," as well as the growth of cyberattacks against infrastructure.

The IT specialist was not sure if the growth of the Bitcoin price would lead to more attacks because criminals are not dependent on Bitcoin prices, as they know sums they want to get in real money and just calculate buy-back in Bitcoin when they commit attacks.

With the rise of various new technology trends, such as blockchain, the internet of things, machine learning and increasing automation, the importance of security has grown significantly, as criminals find illicit activities to profit from as well as update the ones they are already engaged in.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Technology Company Bitcoin Lead Price Eugene Money Criminals From Hacking

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Increase in Cybercrimes, ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish musician hopes to play darbuka for Joe Bid ..

2 minutes ago

China honors models of rural development

2 minutes ago

Moscow Authorities Hope to Defeat COVID-19 in Next ..

2 minutes ago

Romania reports 5,231 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Australia's Queensland renews bid for 2032 Olympic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.