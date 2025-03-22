Open Menu

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future Of Cooling With 50% Energy Saving!

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Haier continues to revolutionize home appliances with its latest innovation – the Inverter Grey Series in Chest Freezers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2025) Haier continues to revolutionize home appliances with its latest innovation – the Inverter Grey Series in Chest Freezers. Designed to combine style and advanced technology, this new range is built to provide ultimate cooling performance while ensuring maximum energy efficiency.

Unmatched Performance with Smart Features

The Haier Inverter Grey Series is more than just a freezer; it’s an intelligent solution for modern homes. With its cutting-edge features, it guarantees superior functionality, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen.

50% Energy Saving – Equipped with advanced inverter technology, these freezers consume half the energy, reducing electricity bills significantly.

Convertible to Refrigerator – Offering dual functionality, this freezer easily converts into a refrigerator, adapting to your storage needs.

-28°C Temperature Depth – Experience superior freezing performance, keeping your food fresh for longer periods.

Stylish & Modern Design

Now available in four sleek models – 245IG, 285IG, 345IG, and 405IG, the Haier Inverter Grey Series blends effortlessly into any modern kitchen.

Their sophisticated grey finish adds a touch of elegance while delivering powerful cooling efficiency.

Exclusive Free Gift Offer!

To make this launch even more exciting, Haier is offering a limited-time free gift with the purchase of any new Inverter Grey Series model. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal!

Coming Soon Nationwide

Upgrade your home with the best in cooling technology! The Haier Inverter Grey Series Chest Freezers will soon be available at all Haier stores across the country. Stay tuned and be the first to experience smart cooling with maximum energy savings!

Stay tuned and be part of this exciting journey!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/haier-pakistan-pvt-ltd

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@haierpakistan

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@haierpakistan8041

