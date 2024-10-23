Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Home

Haier Global No. 1 in home appliances brand, is proud to announce its newest collaboration with World Champion, Arshad Nadeem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2024) Haier Global No. 1 in home appliances brand, is proud to announce its newest collaboration with World Champion, Arshad Nadeem. The world-class javelin thrower joined Haier as a brand ambassador for 2024-2025, symbolizing a partnership rooted in excellence, performance and victory. The signing ceremony took place on Haier’s Annual Sports Gala 2024. It was a celebration of excellence and resilience, where the brand and athlete united under a shared vision of empowering champions and inspiring nations.

A Perfect Match of Innovation & Performance

Haier’s journey as a pioneer in home solutions parallels Arshad Nadeem’s rise to the pinnacle of global sports. Just as Arshad’s focus on discipline, determination and peak performance has earned him numerous accolades, Haier continues to raise the bar in technological innovation, offering cutting-edge products designed to improve everyday living. Together, they form a partnership that exemplifies the gold standard in sports and innovation.

Empowering Champions and Nation:

With this partnership, Haier and Arshad Nadeem are joining forces to inspire millions across Pakistan and beyond.

Arshad’s achievements on the field mirror Haier’s success in homes worldwide, symbolizing how powering every victory translates into powering every home. Just as Arshad reaches new heights with every throw, Haier leads the way in household innovation, providing solutions that enhance comfort, convenience, and sustainability.

Whether it’s breaking records or revolutionizing home living, Haier and Arshad are dedicated to motivating individuals to achieve greatness in their own lives. This partnership aims to go beyond product endorsements, building a narrative of perseverance, strength, and the pursuit of victory.

Gold Standard in Sports & Innovation:

As Haier continues to lead the market with state-of-the-art technology, this partnership with Arshad Nadeem solidifies its position as a brand synonymous with leadership and victory. Both represent the gold standard in their respective fields, Arshad with his record-breaking throws, and Haier with its ground-breaking innovations in home appliances.

Haier is excited to support Arshad in his future endeavors, empowering him to chase new milestones as he represents Pakistan on the world stage. As the official brand ambassador, Arshad will embody Haier’s core values of strength, performance, and excellence, inspiring countless individuals and households across the nation.