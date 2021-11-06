Harris Says Will Convene First US National Space Council Meeting on December 1

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail 9 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The National Space Council will hold its first meeting under the Biden administration on December 1 in order to outline a framework for the United States' space priorities, US Vice President Kamala Harris during remarks at Goddard Space Flight Center.

"As chair of the National Space Council, I will convene leaders from across our administration for an inaugural  meeting on December 1, and at that meeting we'll outline a comprehensive framework for our nation's space priorities," Harris said on Friday.

The discussion on the comprehensive framework will include civilian space efforts, military and national security efforts, STEM and the emerging space economy, Harris said.

The National Space Council is chaired by the US Vice President and tasked with assisting the President in generating national space policies and strategies.

Harris said the exploration of space defined the 20th century, but the opportunity of space will define the 21st century, adding that there are more ways than ever before that space can benefit humanity.

