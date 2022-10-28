HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan

The agreement was signed by Syed Faraz Javed, General Manager, Digital Financial Services – NIFT (sitting 1st from left), and Ghulam Habibuddin Khan, Head of Product Ecommerce Aggregators – HBL (sitting 2nd from left). Haider Wahab, CEO - NIFT, Kamran Jaffery, Head of Digital Channels and Solutions – HBL, along with senior members from both organizations were also present at the occasion.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 OCT, 2022) HBL and NIFT ePay have joined hands to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan. Through this partnership, HBL customers will enjoy the benefits of making digital payments to more than 400 NIFT ePay partner institutions and merchants using their HBL bank accounts. Similarly, the customers of other NIFT ePay partner banks will be able to make Digital Payments to HBL merchants thus creating an expanded enabling environment.

This initiative will contribute substantially towards the uptake of digital payments in Pakistan and enable people to perform secure online purchases using their bank accounts. It will expand the pool of pre-paid customers for merchants, creating a win-win scenario for everyone.

As Pakistan’s e-commerce industry grows, HBL continues to partner with Fintechs that offer secure, quick, and convenient digital payment solutions. The strategic partnership between HBL and NIFT ePay will propel Pakistan’s payment ecosystem, meet the growing need for convenient and secure online payment options on e-commerce platforms, and add another layer of ease to the online shopping experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Kamran Jaffery, Head of Digital Channels and Solutions – HBL, said, “As a technology company with a banking license, we strive to empower our clients through our suite of digital payment solutions.

This partnership with NIFT ePay, enables clients with yet another option to make payments to merchants directly from their bank accounts. We believe this will fuel growth in online purchases, expanding the digital eco system of the country”

Commenting on the partnership, Haider Wahab, CEO - NIFT, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with HBL for expanding the usage of Digital Financial Services in Pakistan. This collaboration will enable millions of HBL customers to make digital payments to a variety of NIFT ePay merchants. Digital connectivity, convenience, and security have always been at the forefront of NIFT ePay’s vision, and by partnering with HBL, we can reach to masses and facilitate them in making Digital Payments securely. Congratulations to teams of HBL, TPS and NIFT in ensuring smooth and early integration and enablement of services.”

To learn more about how NIFT ePay is empowering businesses and consumers, click here.