Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 01:07 PM

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

The highly anticipated sporting event, HBLPSL, kicks off today with a match between Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in Multan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) The highly anticipated sporting event, HBLPSL, kicks off today with a match between Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in Multan. The tournament matches will be held in Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The final will be played on 19 March 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

HBL is about ‘enabling dreams’ and this synchronizes perfectly with HBLPSL’s philosophy to provide an enabling environment for the emerging cricketers of Pakistan. Through HBLPSL, HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan through sports across the world.

Commenting on HBLPSL, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL said, "HBLPSL promotes values of healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship, making a positive impact not only on cricket but also on the personal development of young cricketers. HBLPSL’s motto ‘Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium’ is derived from the idea that the game of cricket is where the fans are, whether in the stands or at home."

