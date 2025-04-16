Open Menu

HBL Uses AI To Connect With HBLPSL Fans

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

Celebrating a decade of HBLPSL (2016-2025), HBL has launched FanTunes — a groundbreaking fan engagement initiative. HBL is now the first Pakistani bank to integrate cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) that combines music & technology

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Celebrating a decade of HBLPSL (2016-2025), HBL has launched FanTunes — a groundbreaking fan engagement initiative. HBL is now the first Pakistani bank to integrate cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) that combines music & technology.

For the first time in Pakistan, fans will have the opportunity to compose their own unique HBLPSL FanTunes using AI generative tools. This will not only empower fans to create personalized songs but will also amplify the excitement surrounding HBLPSL X.

Commenting on this, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL FanTunes allows us to connect with the youth of Pakistan using generative AI technology. Through FanTunes, HBL is not only redefining digital engagement but also reinforcing HBL’s leadership in technological transformation.”

Join the excitement at https://www.hblpslfantunes.com

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Music Bank Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

2 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

17 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

10 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

10 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

11 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology