MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's high-tech state corporation, Rostec, said on Monday that the company was planning to start the mass production of 5G equipment in 2023, adding that it will be designed not only for the frequency range of 4.4-4.99 GHz assigned for 5G networks in Russia but also for other ranges to export Rostec's equipment to foreign countries.

The Russian Digital Development Ministry has said that the country will create 5G networks only with domestic equipment, adding that the 5G network would be developed mainly within the frequency range of 4.4-4.9 GHz, with 24.25-24.65 GHz and 694-790 Mhz frequency ranges being a reserve.

"In 2023, we will start mass production. Considering the manufacturing process, we adhere to the security council's recommendation regarding the frequency range, however Rostec will also produce equipment for other frequencies to ensure export potential," Chemezov said.

According to the Rostec chief, the corporation is now specifying the list of the companies that will be engaged in the production of 5G equipment.

"To this end, it is necessary to conduct a technology audit to also understand, in what volume they are able to produce these or those components," Chemezov said.

Rostec's chief added that he expected all Russian mobile operators to participate in the development and testing of the equipment that would be produced by the corporation.

"We have suggested that the operators participate in the process, as this equipment is for them, and present their point of view on the services this or that piece of equipment should provide. I think that all operators will participate in testing, it is unlikely that some of them refuse to participate in 5G," Chemezov said.

According to Russia's national program, Digital Economy, 5G networks should cover the territory of the country's 10 largest cities by 2022. Back in July, Russian mobile operator MTS said that it was the first in the country to receive the license for setting up 5G network services.

On November 19, the presidium of Russia's governmental commission for digital development issued the road map for 5G networks development in Russia, which suggested that 5G networks should be introduced in the country by 2024.