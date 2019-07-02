Heavy Taxes Imposed On Vehicles With New Fiscal Year
Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:18 AM
With this huge amount of tax, the price of vehicles have significantly increased.
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) With the start of the new fiscal year, car owners would have to pay 600% withholding tax.
According to figures from Excise and Taxation Department Sindh, the fee for registration of vehicles has been increased while the government has imposed a new withholding tax on car registration.
According to fresh rules, the withholding tax on vehicles up to 850CC has been increased from Rs7000 for filers and Rs10,000 for non-filers to Rs7,500 per seat for filers and Rs10,000 per seat for non-filers.
For vehicles up to 1000-1300CC, the withholding tax has been increased to Rs25,000 per seat for filers and Rs40,000 per seat for non-filers. This means, filers would have to pay Rs100,000 extra on 1000-1300CC vehicles and non-filers would have to pay an additional amount of Rs160,000.
Similarly, the withholding tax on 1301-1600CC vehicles has been increased to Rs50,000 per seat for filers and Rs100,000 per seat for non-filers.
With this huge amount of tax, the price of vehicles have significantly increased.