Heavy Taxes Imposed On Vehicles With New Fiscal Year

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:18 AM

Heavy taxes imposed on vehicles with new fiscal year

With this huge amount of tax, the price of vehicles have significantly increased.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) With the start of the new fiscal year, car owners would have to pay 600% withholding tax.

According to figures from Excise and Taxation Department Sindh, the fee for registration of vehicles has been increased while the government has imposed a new withholding tax on car registration.

According to fresh rules, the withholding tax on vehicles up to 850CC has been increased from Rs7000 for filers and Rs10,000 for non-filers to Rs7,500 per seat for filers and Rs10,000 per seat for non-filers.

For vehicles up to 1000-1300CC, the withholding tax has been increased to Rs25,000 per seat for filers and Rs40,000 per seat for non-filers. This means, filers would have to pay Rs100,000 extra on 1000-1300CC vehicles and non-filers would have to pay an additional amount of Rs160,000.

Similarly, the withholding tax on 1301-1600CC vehicles has been increased to Rs50,000 per seat for filers and Rs100,000 per seat for non-filers.

