HEC And Huawei Pakistan Launch ‘Seeds For The Future’ Program 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:39 PM

HEC and Huawei Pakistan Launch ‘Seeds for the Future’ Program 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd September, 2020) Huawei Pakistan together with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has launched the Seeds for the Future program 2020, a 5-day long culture and ICT technologies learning program where 32 brilliant engineering students from Pakistan will attend the online training together with students from Kenya.

The program first launched in Pakistan in 2015. Since then, 55 students have benefitted from it. Each year the selection criteria is extremely thorough. This is the 5th time seeds for future is happening in Pakistan, 32 students have been nominated by the Higher Education Commission out of a total of1173 applicants. They are all undergraduate engineering students.

The initial period of the learning is about Chinese culture and Chinese language. They will also get technical training from Huawei and industry ICT experts who will share their expertise on a wide range of courses covering 5G, cloud computing,AI,strategic leadership, smart homes, IoTand cybersecurity.

Unlike previous years when whole batch of the nominated students could travel to China for the study trip, because of COVID-19, the program has been moved online.

However, at the end of the week,2 of the top students will be selected and sent to China in 2021 for further study.

The Seeds for the Future program has been a successful addition to Huawei’s social-enterprise partnership goal in Pakistan since the first batch of Pakistani students traveled to China in 2015. The aim of the program, which has been active in over 126 countries & regions since its inception in Thailand, has been to nurture upcoming STEM talent from around the world. As a global ICT market leader, Huawei has taken it upon itself to promote local ICT industries as part of development in their operational regions.

The ICT industry is one of the fastest growing in Pakistan, and the world. The demand for qualified and market-ready professionals in the field is growing rapidly — it is becoming a need, in our burgeoning online-based globalized reality. Programs such as Seeds of the Future address this long-term possibility of deficiency with appropriate foresight.

