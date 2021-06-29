Hereditary Cosmonaut to Head Soyuz Crew With Tourists For Flight to ISS - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov Jr., whose father was a Soviet space crew member, is planned to be appointed as the head of the Soyuz spaceship crew for a flight to the International Space Station with two space tourists in 2023, a source told Sputnik.

In May, Roscosmos announced that a Soyuz MS-20 spaceship's launch to the ISS with Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and two Japanese tourists, Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, onboard is scheduled for December 8, 2021. The tourists will spend 12 days on the station and then come back to the Earth.

"Currently, Skvortsov is duplicating Alexander Misurkin who will fly to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-20 with two Japanese tourists this December.

Skvortsov is expected to be the commander of the Soyuz, which will head for the station with two tourists in 2023," the source said.

Russian spacecraft manufacturer Energia said in early June that it signed a contract with space company Glavkosmos to build two Soyuz spaceships for tourist flights by December 31, 2023.

Skvortsov Jr. already carried out three flights to the ISS. His father Alexander was a Soviet cosmonaut who passed a course of general space training but never flew to space for health reasons.