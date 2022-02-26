Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand is changing the dynamics of the smartphone market by introducing innovative devices to satisfy the endless needs of the customers. With the launch of V23 5G, vivo has entered a new era of smartphone design by providing best-in class features and maintaining the legacy of vivo’s famous V series.

Islamabad ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -26 Feb, 2022 ) when asked what they want in a new smartphone, majority individuals would say a sophisticated HD camera and a beautiful design. And that’s exactly what vivo is offering with the latest V23 5G. Here are the top reasons why vivo V23 5G is set to revolutionize the smartphone market forever.

Capture Studio Quality Capture

The front camera features a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with inbuilt smart Eye Autofocus which uses the AI algorithm to lock the face of the subject enabling consumers to get the perfect portrait with every shot. The vivo V23 5G boasts a unique and powerful 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera with an enhanced Bokeh Flare Portrait that brilliantly uses the dual camera system and AI Processor to turn the background light into dreamlike flare bokeh resulting in pictures with a great depth. The camera also offers great features like Super Night Mode and Ultra Stabilization.





Gorgeous Design with Colour-Changing Technology

The V23 5G is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful smartphones out there. The high-end luxurious design showcases great aesthetics with premium finish. vivo is changing the dynamics forever by introducing industry’s first colour-changing glass at the back cover with its Color Changing Fluorite AG Design.

When exposed to sunlight, the back cover quickly turns from light gold to blue green. The Fluorite AG Glass makes the smartphone glitter making it look extremely gorgeous.

Superfast and Super Reliable

The vivo V23 5G offers a fast and smooth experience. The Dimensity 920 5G processor with an 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM + 4GB extendable RAM, making it a complete beast allowing users to run multiple apps and high-resolution games without any buffer.

The smartphone can run for long hours on a single charge with a massive battery and 44W FlashCharge technology. Additionally, the Funtouch OS 12 allows consumers to customise the screen however they like and quickly access any application.





vivo is not compromising with any feature for their latest vivo V23 5G and offering an incredible experience to its users. The V23 5G is an all-rounder smartphone and one of the best smartphones in the market.



